Lower Cape May

Coach: Mike Pittman

Last season’s record: 8-18

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key players: Gabi Grey, Sr. ; Helena Roesing, Sr.; Lindsay Holden, So.,

Outlook: Grey and Roesing are both veteran players. Holden impressed as a freshman last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments