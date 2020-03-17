Lower Township is open for business, but closed to the public, according to a news release from the township. Town hall has a drop box for any communications residents want to drop off, but the doors will be locked. Lower Township Municipal Court is closed. All group activities and programs at both the Recreation Center and Millman Center are also canceled until further notice. All outdoor recreation facilities will remain open for public use until further notice. The Public Works Department will continue normal operations.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

