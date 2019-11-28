Lower Township no shave

From right: Patrolman Anthony Micciche, Sgt. CJ Rayn, Lt. Donald Vanaman, Capt. Bill Priole, Patrolman Anthony Greto, Patrolman Jordan Saini, Patrolman Tom Shough. Back row: Patrolman Austin Craig, Patrolman Jason Felsing and Patrolman Patrick Dunn, all of Lower Township Police Department.

The Lower Township Police Department are using No-Shave November to raise funds for the Higginbottom family.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

