Rotary Christmas Parade: The parade starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Bayshore and Breakwater roads and head south on Bayshore Road to the ending point at Rosehill Parkway. That section of Bayshore Road is expected to be closed from about 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For parade applications, call 609-827- 8771 or email LTRotaryClub@gmail.com.
Rotary Tree Lighting: The tree lighting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 26. The program begins inside the recreation center behind Township Hall, 2600 Bayshore Road, with a presentation by the members of the rotary and local officials. Then, the club will invite local military veterans to come forward and be recognized and thanked for their service.
The Lower Cape May Regional High School choir will perform and then the Righteous Ringers, a children’s hand bell choir from the Seashore Church of the Nazarene, will play a song for the crowd.
After the short ceremony and performances at the recreation center, the local VFW color guard will lead a procession through the luminary lit path to the tree in front of Lower Township Hall. After the crowd reassembles and the choir sings the last note of their song, the lights on the tree will be turned on. A visit from Santa Claus ends the evening’s festivities.
