Lauren Suit of Lower Township and daughter Olivia 4yr. pick up candy on the Washington Street Mall in Cape May, after an accidental drop. The annual Halloween Trick or Treating followed by a parade, was held on the Washington Street Mall, sponsored by the mall Business Improvement District. Business along the mall, handed out candy and treats to costumed children (and adults) as they walked the mall. Sunday Oct. 23, 2016. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)