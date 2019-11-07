At 11 a.m. Saturday, Lower Township will host a community Veterans Day Parade. 

The parade will step off at the Villas Volunteer Fire Department at 1619 Bayshore Road and will travel south, ending at Township Hall.

Members of the Coast Guard, local veterans, high school marching bands, fire department and community groups will participate in the parade. 

Contact: 609-272-7286

