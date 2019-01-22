Former Miss America reflects on city she and competition call home
Suzette Charles, who wore the Miss America crown in 1984, grew up in Atlantic City and remembers the countless parades that marched down the Boardwalk. But while her love for the city remains firm, Charles has lost faith in the Miss America Organization's leadership.
Union objects to staffing levels at new Cape May jail. "Officers are getting burned out with fatigue and overtime," says union president Thomas Martino. The county sheriff says staffing analysis shows there will be no long-term problems.
AtlantiCare HealthPark to solve medical, blight issues, CRDA says. The authority voted Tuesday to give preliminary approval to the $38 million project, for which AtlantiCare is requesting $15 million in funds from the agency. The building site is across Ohio Avenue from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Atlantic City Campus.
Millville's Armstead, Wildwood's Hills to play in Senior Bowl. Local high school running backs Ryquell Armstead and Wes Hills will play in the Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama, in hopes of improving their chances of hearing their names called during the NFL Draft in April.
MBCA speakers highlight changes on way to A.C. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver told attendees at the 2019 Atlantic City Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association luncheon that the seaside resort could return to its former glory. Former Mayor Don Guardian emceed the event, while current Mayor Frank Gilliam was notably absent.