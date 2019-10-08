The Ocean City High School boys and girls cross teams swept meets against Absegami and Atlantic City on Tuesday to clinch Cape-Atlantic League American Conference titles.

Luke Kramer took first place as the Red Raider boys beat Absegami 15-50 and Atlantic City 15-50. Absegami beat Atlantic City 15-46.

Kramer ran a time of 17 minutes, 12 seconds, helping the Red Raiders become the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference champions. They took the title with a 9-0 record.

Casey McLees led the Ocean City girls cross country team (8-0) to become Cape-Atlantic League American Conference champions in the same meet with a time of 20:21.

Boys cross country

Ocean City 15, Absegami 50

Ocean City 15, Atlantic City 50

Absegami 15, Atlantic City 46

At Ocean City

1. Luke Kramer O 17:12; 2. Owen Ritti O 17:13; 3. Anthony Conte O 17:20; 4. Max Kelly O 17:21; 5. Frank Fabi O 17:24; 6. Tyler Greene O 17:29; 7. Mike Farley O 17:31; 8. Cameron DiTroia 17:32; 9. Gabe McCormick O 17:43; 10. Jared Cushlanis AB 17:44; 11. Erik Sacramento O 17:48; 12. Mike Kelly O 17:51; 13. Mike Katsiff O 17:53; 14. Nigel Collins O 17:55; 15. Brendan Schlatter O 17:57.

Records—Ocean City 9-0, Absegami 6-3, Atlantic City 1-8.

Girls cross country

Ocean City 15, Absegami 50

Ocean City 16, Atlantic City 47

Absegami 24, Atlantic City 31

At Ocean City

1. Casey McLees O 20:21; 2. Erin Hanlon O 21:06; 3. Becca Millar O 21:09; 4. Emma Sardy O 21:30; 5. Fauve Haney A 21:41; 6. Issy Padula O 21:57; 7. Reaban Handley O 21:58; 8. Mary Lisicki O 22:19; 9. Jana Baligod G 22:23; 10. Ashley Bonner O 22:24; 11. Kailey Grimley O 22:54; 12. Abby Maxwell O 22:56; 13. Vanessa Karavianno O 23:02; 14. Marissa Guido O 23:06; 15. Courtney Stoerle O 23:37.

Records—Ocean City 8-0.

Mainland Reg. 16,

Vineland 47

At Mainland Reg.

1. Madeline Corbett M 19:54; 2. Savannah Hodgens M 20:33; 3. Alyssa Turner M 21:03; 4. Sydney Luff M 21:09; 5. Kimberly Zarate V 21:19; 6. Abby Argentiero M 21:32; 7. Giselle Obergfell M 21:33; 8. Lily Malone M 21:40; 9. Mary Kate Merenich M 21:46; 10. Melina Galias M 21:49; 11. Angie Stefanowicz M 22:42; 12. Stefaniya Zozulya V 22:59; 13. Isabella Sulzer V 24:05; 14. Iva Palakarska M 24:11; 15. Zara Elahi V 25:15.

Records—Mainland Regional 8-1.

Girls tennis

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

(2) Seneca 3,

(7) Cumberland Reg. 2

At Seneca

Singles— Savannah Falk C d. Ariana Brown 6-3, 6-2; Amy Jespersen C d. Rylee Morrison 6-2, 6-3; Kierstyn Fenimore S d. Julia Faith 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles— Abigail Lewis-Lara Narkiewiecz S d. Brenna Snively-Emma Walder 6-2, 6-1; Jessica Witten-Ella Worrell S d. Annakela Modri-Justina Paulino 6-4, 6-4.

Records— Seneca 11-3, Cumberland Reg. 11-5.

(5) West Deptford 3,

(4) Lower Cape May Reg. 2

At Lower Cape May Reg.

Singles—Madelyn Beecroft W d. Emily Worster 6-4, 6-1. Katie Moore W d. Viktoria Simonsen 6-3, 6-0. Delaney Brown L d. Isabella Luciano 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles—Hope Sandhoff and Abby Sachs L d. Jordan Connelly and Caitlin Reeves 5-7, 6-3, 6-1. Nicole Abbott and Kayle Hoedt W d. Sophia Levin and Riley Sullivan 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

Records—West Deptford 13-5, Lower 11-4.

(3) Oakcrest 3,

(6) Triton Reg. 2

At Oakcrest

Singles— Sarah Ahrens T d. Saloni Garg 6-2, 6-0; Sydney Groen O d. Melissa Hrynio 6-3, 6-3; Anshruta Chidananda O d. Allison Makowski 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles— Alycia Coyle-Kira Morales T d. Alex Petrosh-Alexi Phommathep 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Kylee Astleford-Cece Capone O d. Yaira Patel-Olivia Eder 6-0, 2-6, 6-3.

Records— Oakcrest 15-5, Triton Reg. 10-6.

Oakcrest travels to No. 2 Seneca in the semifinals in a match that must be played by Oct. 11.

SJ Group IV quarterfinals

(7) Southern 5,

(2) Egg Harbor Twp. 0

At Egg Harbor Twp.

Singles—Jayna Dunwoody S d. Samantha Phung 6-1, 6-0. Ella Brown S d. Emma Cadacio 6-4, 6-0. Cristina Ciborowski S d. Jamie Theophall 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-3.

Doubles—Sarah Pampalone and Gabby Bates S d. Tiffany Tran and Lauren Theophall 4-6, 6-3, 10-5. Tiffany Ortner and Erica Scheinberg S d. Madison Braithwaite and Cecilia Munoz 6-3, 6-3.

Records—Southern 11-3-1, EHT 11-3.

Southern travels to No. 3 Lenape in the semifinals that must be played by Oct. 11.

(3) Lenape 3,

(6) Vineland 2

At Lenape

Singles— Rhea Sethi L d. Julia Holmes 6-3, 6-0; Ami Patel L d. Krishna Patel 6-3, 6-4; Lily Fisher V d. Grace Huang 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles— Isabella Cagno-Tabitha Gentiletti V d. Miranda Toner-Arti Singh 7-5, 6-1; Amanda Geraci-Marisa Riley L d. Marissa Marchese-Kyra Hall 6-4, 6-3.

Records— Lenape 8-3, Vineland 10-7.

other matches

Wildwood 5,

Gloucester Catholic 0

At Wildwood

Singles—Laila Rios W d. Erin Walton 6-4, 6-1. Shayna Carter W d. Sara Reed 6-3, 6-0. India McClendon W d. Grace Stewart 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles—Marisa Gomez and Laura Palaicios W d. Zyonnie Sealey and Kayla Kadelski 6-2, 7-6 (7-2). Faith Hurst and Emeli Matias W d. Brianna Mazanec and Olivia Woodring 6-0, 6-2.

Records—Wildwood 3-8, Gloucester Catholic 0-10.

Donovan Catholic 5,

Pinelands Reg. 0

At Donovan Catholic

Singles—Ava Cahill D d. Saige Pharo 6-0, 6-0. Mara Stapleton D d. Britney Azarra 6-1, 6-0. Emma Conroy D d. Angie Papa 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Hannah Braverman and Nicole Tarabocchia D d. Holly Meyer and Carly King 6-2, 6-4. Katie Polo and Kylie Shuflat D d. Alyssa Hadzovic and Courtney Burns 6-0, 6-0.

Records—Donovan Catholic 14-1, Pinelands Regional 2-12.

Cedar Creek 5,

Buena Regional 0

At Buena

Singles—Charisse Tigrado d. Madison Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Crawford d. M’ya Jones 6-0, 6-0; Chloe Golebiewski d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Tarani Nethagami-Kat Pacheco d. Gianna Scotti-Brooke Perez 6-0, 6-0; Julia Flynn-Rebecca Einwec d. Veronica Butler-Gianna Leslie 6-1, 6-0.

Records—Cedar Creek 6-9; Buena 0-14.

Load comments