One of the best players in Panthers history has played his last game.
Linebacker Luke Kuechly announced Tuesday night he is retiring from the NFL.
He shared the news in a video posted to the Panthers’ Twitter feed. Kuechly did not state a specific reason for his retirement, but said he isn’t able to play the game to the level he wanted to.
“For me, now is the right opportunity to move in a different direction,” Kuechly said. “There’s only one way to play this game since I was a little kid — to play fast, to play physical and to play strong, and at this point, I don’t know if I’m able to do that anymore, and that’s the part that is the most difficult.”
Kuechly is 28 and has played in the NFL for eight seasons, all with the Panthers after they selected him ninth overall in the 2012 draft out of Boston College. He was given a five-year contract extension in 2015 that went through the 2021 season and is walking away from over $21 million over the next two years.
He is a seven-time Pro Bowler, a franchise-record, ending his career having been given the honor in seven consecutive seasons, and was named First-Team All-Pro five times. He totaled more than 100 tackles every year that he played.
This year, he became just the fifth player in NFL history to record 100-plus tackles in eight straight seasons. Kuechly had 1,092 tackles in his career, the most by any player since he entered the NFL and a franchise-record. He also had 18 interceptions and 66 passes defenses in his career, the most by any linebacker since 2012 as well.
His 75 tackles for loss are also tied for the most in franchise history with Charles Johnson, who played for three more seasons.
Known for his extensive film study and ability to recognize to opponents’ plays on the field, Kuechly was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2012 and the Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.
But he will be remembered for much more than his on-the-field performance. He was one of the best and most highly regarded players away from the field as well.
Kuechly filmed his goodbye video in the Panthers’ linebacker room where he spent so many hours of his career. He was visibly emotional and had to take multiple pauses before continuing to reflect on his career and what had made the decision difficult for him.
“It’s a tough decision, I’ve thought about it a lot. I think now is the right chance for me to move on,” Kuechly said. “It makes me sad, because I love playing this game. I’ve played it since I was a little kid, it’s my favorite thing in the world to do. The memories that I have from this place and this organization, playing on the field with these guys will never go away.”
“... I still want to play, but I don’t think it’s the right decision, so I’ve thought about it for a long time and I think now is an opportunity for me to step away.”
A history of concussions
In his career, Kuechly has missed just 10 games, and none since the 2017 season. The linebacker has a history of concussions, with at least three reported cases from 2015-17. He became the face behind concussion protocol when he was carted off the field sobbing in 2016.
His most time missed in a single season came in 2016 when he cleared concussion protocol after three games, but with just three games remaining in the schedule and Carolina out of playoff contention, the Panthers elected to keep him off the field, a decision he did not agree with at the time.
Players retiring in their prime has become more of a common theme in the NFL as of late. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is the most recent example as he made the decision to retire at age 29, just prior to the 2019 season, after dealing with several injuries over his career.
Other NFL stars that have left the game earlier than many expected include Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who retired in 2016 at 30 years old. Patriots tight Rob Gronkowski and Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin left the game after the 2018 season at 29 and 30 years old, respectively.
San Francisco 49ers linebackers Patrick Willis, 30 years old, and Chris Borland, 24 years old, also retired after the 2014 season. Willis, similar to Kuechly, put together eight impressive NFL seasons before retiring.
Outpouring of support
In the video, Kuechly took time to mention that his decision had nothing to do with the Panthers’ new coaching staff under Matt Rhule, but instead focused on what is best for him.
Kuechly’s decision prompted responses from teammates, fellow NFL players, coaches and others with many focusing on the person he is off the field.
“Words can’t describe who Luke Kuechly is as a person, friend, and teammate,” tight end Greg Olsen, who played with Kuechly his entire career, tweeted. “We have shared countless memories together both on the field and away from it. I feel honored to be his friend and I’ll always appreciate the impact he has had on my life. Love you buddy.”
Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera reiterated a sentiment that he shared at his final press conference in Charlotte, calling Kuechly a future Hall of Famer, consistent with the likes of Mike Singletary and Brian Urlacher. Longtime teammate, safety Tre Boston, tweeted that he “always told people I’d teach my son to be like you.”
Kuechly shared in the video that he “hopes to still be involved in some way,” meaning his career in football is likely not over for good. He also thanked his family and everyone in the Panthers organization, in addition to the fans.
“People love the team and people love the players,” Kuechly said of the fans. “And that goes a long way, because when you love the players for who they are, I think it transcends the game and that’s what’s important.”
Kuechly was consistently regarded as one of the best linebackers in the NFL, known for his study of the game, and is almost certainly a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
