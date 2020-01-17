Luke Mazur sank six 3-pointers as the mainland regional High School boys basketball team handed Overbrook its first loss of the season 65-

Jake Cook went 8 for 8 from the foul line and scored 20 for the Mustangs, who improved to 8-3.

Cook also scored eight points in the first quarter to spark Mainland to a 17-3 lead.

Mazur sank four 3-pointer in the second quarter as Mainland built a 38-10 halftime lead.

Mainland Regional 17 21 13 14 – 65

Overbrook 3 7 8 22 - 40

ML – Mazur 19, Cook 20, Mace 8, Tamanini 3, Matik 4, Osunniyi 2, DeRosa 2, Spence 5, Hoopes 2

OB – Thorton 3, Gantt 7, Durr 6, Rawls 10, Juanico 2, T. Johnson 4, D. Johnson 8

