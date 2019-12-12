Buena Regional football practice

Buena Regional quarterback Luke Santiago (7), shown during a preseason practice, is a key part of the Chiefs’ potent running attack along with Chris Doughty, Byron Spellman and Jaiden Roberts. watches his teammates practice punt returns on Friday morning. Friday, August 17

Sr.

5-11 170

Santiago led the Chiefs to the Central Jersey Group I semifinals. He made 74 tackles, 32 of them solo. He also intercepted two passes. On offense, Santiago was a three-year starters at quarterback. He completed 24 of 51 passes for 562 yards and 10 touchdowns and also ran 66 times for 355 yards and six touchdowns.

