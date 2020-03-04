Looking to add an Asian flair to my week, Buddakan makes for a great lunch option. A visually stunning restaurant, checking out the vibe here commands my full attention, until the food comes of course, and then it’s time to get down to business. For my first course, I’m selecting an old reliable, the Szechuan pork dumplings. They may not be the most obscure dish on the menu, but they are a fan favorite for a reason. My main entree pick goes to the Asian barbecued pork, a tenderloin grilled to perfection and served with Chinese broccoli and a panko-crusted onion ring. Dessert makes for an easy choice as there is only one option, but it is a good one, the zen-ful doughnuts, served with sweet cream, banana and chocolate sauces.

