I’m kicking things off with a strong start at a favorite of mine, Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar. With a massive wall of taps, Wingcraft is a great spot to grab a craft beer to pair with your meal. Speaking of my meal, let’s dig in. The smoked gouda mac & cheese sets the tone right with a creamy and universally loved treat. For my entree, I’m doubling down on my cheese intake and going with the eight-hour short rib grilled cheese (eight hours to make, eight seconds to wolf down) and finishing things up with a boardwalk classic, the double stuffed fried Oreos. (Mic drop.)

