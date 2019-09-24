Two new beachfront properties are proposed for two shore towns, but they're getting mixed reviews from residents. A hotel-use property in Ocean City is proposed for the current Pavilion Motor Lodge on Atlantic Avenue, while a condo / mixed-use property in Sea Isle City is proposed for the Springfield Inn on 43th Street.
Atlantic City Residents for Good Government wants to alter the form of city government from the current mayor-council format to a council-manager style. The change proponents say would create stability and efficiency within City Hall, while reducing government costs, corruption and nepotism.
Labor Day weekend doesn't mean the summer tourism season ends in South Jersey anymore. With Cape May and Atlantic City International Airport experiencing more 80-degree or greater high temperatures than much of the state, September is just another month of beach and boardwalk time. See Press meteorologist Joe Martucci this month on the road in Strathmere.
An Eagles shutout. The Egg Harbor Township High School field hockey team improved to 5-4 with a 6-0 win over Atlantic City on Monday. Check out the photo gallery.
Food insecurity is not limited to low-income families and struggling parents. College campuses across the nation, including Stockton University in Atlantic City, are trying to address an emerging issue of hunger among students unable to afford basic food necessities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.