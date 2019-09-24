Upscale development along the coast

The site of the Springfield Inn on 43rd Street in Sea Isle City is part of a proposed condominium and mixed-use development.

Two new beachfront properties are proposed for two shore towns, but they're getting mixed reviews from residents. A hotel-use property in Ocean City is proposed for the current Pavilion Motor Lodge on Atlantic Avenue, while a condo / mixed-use property in Sea Isle City is proposed for the Springfield Inn on 43th Street.

Atlantic City Residents for Good Government wants to alter the form of city government from the current mayor-council format to a council-manager style. The change proponents say would create stability and efficiency within City Hall, while reducing government costs, corruption and nepotism. 

Labor Day weekend doesn't mean the summer tourism season ends in South Jersey anymore. With Cape May and Atlantic City International Airport experiencing more 80-degree or greater high temperatures than much of the state, September is just another month of beach and boardwalk time. See Press meteorologist Joe Martucci this month on the road in Strathmere.

An Eagles shutout. The Egg Harbor Township High School field hockey team improved to 5-4 with a 6-0 win over Atlantic City on Monday. Check out the photo gallery.

Food insecurity is not limited to low-income families and struggling parents. College campuses across the nation, including Stockton University in Atlantic City, are trying to address an emerging issue of hunger among students unable to afford basic food necessities.

Food pantry at Stockton's Atlantic City campus

Elijah Jacobs, 22, of Bridgeton, comes to the food pantry at Stockton’s Atlantic City campus to get items. The senior says he reached out to the pantry after running out of meals on his plan and maxing out his credit cards paying for food.

