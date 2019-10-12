A new, $21 million aerospace facility has opened in north Alabama.
The Huntsville-based Dynetics will use the center in Decatur to assist with the design, construction and testing of large structures in one place. The company marked the opening this week.
The Decatur Daily reported Dynetics will perform structural and acoustic testing for the Vulcan Centaur rocket developed by United Launch Alliance. It will also build a section of NASA’s new heavy-lift rocket that’s being constructed to send humans to deep space.
Taco Bell pulls beef amid quality concerns: Taco Bell restaurants in some states are asking customers to try chicken or steak in their burritos after quality concerns pushed it to stop serving seasoned beef temporarily.
The company said Saturday it told affected restaurants to stop serving seasoned beef as it replenishes supplies. The company says the beef didn’t meet its quality standards. Affected locations are in Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio and elsewhere, though the company could not immediately say how many stores were no longer serving seasoned beef.
Boeing names new board chairman: Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has lost his title as chairman of the troubled aircraft manufacturer, nearly a year after the first of two crashes of its 737 Max that together killed 346 people.
Boeing announced late Friday that company directors decided to separate the two jobs and elected one of their own, David L. Calhoun, to serve as non-executive chairman.
Earlier on Friday, a panel of international aviation regulators issued a report critical of Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration over how the Max was approved to fly. The group said Boeing failed to adequately inform the FAA about changes to a key flight-control system implicated in the accidents.
— Associated Press
Muilenburg said in a statement that he supported splitting the CEO and chairman jobs.
Miners prepare to strike in Arizona, Texas: About 2,000 workers at copper producer Asarco are preparing to picket in Arizona and Texas after voting to strike.
The United Steelworkers said late Friday that workers rejected the latest contract offer from the subsidiary of Grupo Mexico. The union said the offer included no wage increase for nearly two-thirds of workers and a freeze of the existing pension plan.
Army defends decision to close space, tech library: The U.S. Army is defending a decision to close its historic 57-year-old space and technical library at Redstone Arsenal.
Army officials say it was a joint decision made by interested parties. Al.com reported the Redstone Scientific Information Center closed its doors Sept. 30.
— Associated Press
