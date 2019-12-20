Eagles Redskins Football

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) raises his arms after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rookie running back Miles Sanders has come on strong over the second half of the season. He owns the franchise record for career scrimmage yards by a rookie with 1,121 so far.

