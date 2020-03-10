Noi.8 Niagara University No.9 Saint Peter's University during the half of MAAC Women's Championship tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ. Tuesday March 10, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The men’s and women’s finals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament will be held on Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
ATLANTIC CITY — The alarm clock rang at 5 a.m. for the Niagara University women’s basketball team Tuesday.
The Purple Eagles woke up and then earned the right to sleep in Wednesday.
Niagara began the Metro Atlantic Athletic Tournament with a 64-53 win over Saint Peter’s in a first-round game that tipped off shortly after 9:30 a.m. at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The eighth-seeded Purple Violets (10-20) will play top-seeded Rider University (25-4) in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
“We played in this game at last year's (tournament in Albany, New York),” Niagara coach Jada Pierce said of the 9:30 a.m. start. “Our seniors were very aware of what to expect. An 11 o’clock game is one thing, but 9:30 is a different animal.”
The MAAC consists of 11 schools, including New Jersey universities Monmouth, Rider and Saint Peter’s.
Siena College is the men’s top seed. The winners earn automatic invitations to the NCAA Tournament. The women's final will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the men's at 4 p.m. Saturday.
This is the first time since Boardwalk Hall hosted the Atlantic 10 men's tournament in 2012 that Atlantic City is a part of March Madness. It is the first of the MAAC’s three-year deal with Boardwalk Hall.
Although the opening game tipped off at 9:30 a.m., Boardwalk Hall pulled out all the stops for the Niagara/Saint Peter’s matchup. The lights were turned out for the introduction of the starting lineups. A highlight video played on the giant screen above the courtl before the lineups were introduced.
Saint Peter’s coach Marc Mitchell wore a three-piece suit. His voice could be heard throughout the arena.
Most of the people in the stands were connected to the Niagara or Saint Peter’s teams, but the early start drew some local basketball enthusiasts.
Egg Harbor Township assistant girls basketball coach Jim Conover took in the action with his daughter Megan.
“We’re basketball junkies,” said Conover, an Egg Harbor Township resident. “Things just don’t get supported in this area. If I have the time to come out, I’ll do it. It’s neat they’re doing the (men’s and women’s) because being a girls coach, you know (girls) usually get pushed to the end.”
Retired Wildwood High School girls coach Dave Troiano also took in the action. He has tickets for the entire men’s and women’s tournament.
“After coaching for 39 years, obviously, I just love basketball,” Troiano said. “I love just being in this atmosphere. It’s a great place, a great venue. I think it’s a great thing for the area. The (MAAC) is here for three years. I hope it continues after that.”
Niagara wore down Saint Peter’s in the second half, outscoring the Peacocks 40-24. Junior forward Dagny Davidsdottir scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Niagara. Senior guard Maggie McIntyre, a 2016 Gloucester Catholic graduate, scored eight points and had three assists for Niagara.
“We’re excited to be alive,” Pierce said. “and be able to play tomorrow.”
Notes: The day's scheduled included two more women's games, and men's games at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. ... All early-round games are being streamed on ESPN3. ... For tournament ticket options, go to ticketmaster.com.
