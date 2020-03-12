ATLANTIC CITY — The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has canceled the rest of its men's and women's basketball tournaments at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall amid COVID-19 concerns.
The tournament was in its first year in the resort.
This is a developing story check back for update.
