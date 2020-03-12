Maac Hoops

No. 8 Niagara University Emerald Ekpiteta (12), middle battle for the ball against No.1 Rider University Amari Jonson (31), left during the half of MAAC Women's Championship tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ. Wednesday March 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

ATLANTIC CITY — The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has canceled the rest of its men's and women's basketball tournaments at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall amid COVID-19 concerns. 

The tournament was in its first year in the resort.

This is a developing story check back for update.  

