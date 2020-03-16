The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities is either canceling or postponing all its sponsored programming including several tours.

Tours of the the Physick House Museum, the Cape May Lighthouse, the World War II lookout tower and ll trolley tours are canceled through April 2. All regularly scheduled tours, events and activities that conclude before 8 p.m. will resume on April 3, at least until further notice.

The Negro League Baseball Weekend, a cooperative event with local nonprofit and business partners, originally scheduled for April 3 to 5 has been canceled.

For virtual tours of historic sites and facilities and  updates regarding the MAC's programming schedule, visit capemaymac.org.

