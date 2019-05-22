Age: 18
High School: Atlantic City
Hometown: Margate
Parents: Rick and Leslie Smith
Community/school activities: Organized a sock drive for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission; runs a homeless outreach day in Atlantic City, setting up tables at a local park with clothes, care packages and other necessities. Smith also serves lunch at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Plays field hockey and lacrosse at Atlantic City; team captain of the field hockey team; earned the Top Scholar Athlete award. She is also a coach and counselor at the Downbeach Dribblers field hockey camp. Smith is involved with the Gifted and Talented Education academic team and Mock Trial team at school. Smith volunteered with Tools for School, which provides school supplies to less fortunate children, and assisted at a bake sale in Margate to raise funds for Haiti.
Post-high school plans: Smith plans on studying business and to enroll in law school.
Career goals: To become a prosecutor.
Atlantic City High School senior Mackenzie Smith, 18, is the secretary of the school’s National Honor Society and will graduate in the top of her class this spring. But besides being an excellent academic student, Smith loves to get involved with the community and help others. Smith is also adamant about playing field hockey and lacrosse, planning to compete on a club team or at the varsity level in college.
Why did you initially want to give back to the community? What made you want to keep helping those in need?
The Atlantic City Rescue Mission helped someone who is close to me, and that motivated me to want to help them out and give back. It allows me to connect with people and just make a difference, especially through things like my sock drive and the homeless outreach day, and getting to see the direct impact it had on people.
Out of all the activities and community service you are involved in, what stands out the most to you? Why do you consider that the most important?
I would probably say my sock drive because it makes the biggest impact on the community. Doing it for two years, I think around 2,000 pairs of socks have been donated.
What have you learned from your many efforts in the community? Do you feel that helped you grow as an individual?
A: I would say I learned that if you can help help someone and make a difference, even if it is just a little difference, you should take that chance. I learned to always be willing to get involved and take a leadership role. It has helped me connect with people, first of all, and it has also changed me because it has led me to become more motivated to make a change and to be a better person overall.
— Patrick Mulranen