Macy’s is closing 29 stores in coming weeks despite the company reporting some improvement in comparable-stores sales during the crucial holiday shopping season.
In an email to The Associated Press, the Cincinnati-based retailer said the store closures include 28 Macy’s locations and one Bloomingdale’s store. It was unclear how that would affect employees at those stores.
The store located in the Hamilton Mall is not one of the stores expected to close.
Macy’s on Wednesday reported its sales at stores opened at least a year fell 0.6% during the November and December period, which was not as bad as most industry analysts had anticipated. The company’s stock rose more than 2% in afternoon trading Wednesday.
Strong online sales boosted the results.
U.S. stocks recover, oil prices sink as Iran-U.S. tensions ease: Stocks snapped higher on Wall Street and oil prices sank following signs that the U.S. and Iran were backing away from the edge of war.
The rally capped a whirlwind of reversals. Markets around the world initially reeled early Wednesday after Iran fired missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops, retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian general.
The S&P 500 rose 15 points, or 0.5%, to 3,253. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161 points, or 0.6%, to 28,745. The Nasdaq added 60 points, or 0.7%, to 9,129, a record. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher.
U.S. consumers took it easy on credit cards in November: U.S. consumers slowed their borrowing in November, mainly by piling up less credit card debt.
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that consumer credit rose by a seasonally adjusted $12.5 billion in November, down from a gain of $19 billion in October.
The sharp slowdown reflected a $2.5 billion decline in borrowing in the category that covers credit cards that followed a strong gain of $7.9 billion in October. November’s was the weakest showing since credit card debt fell by $2.8 billion in March.
But borrowing for auto loans and student debt rose $14.9 billion in November.
That was up from an October increase of $11.1 billion and was the strongest advance since August.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.