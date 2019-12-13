“Mad Men” actress Christina Hendricks filed for divorce Friday from her husband of 10 years, actor Geoffrey Arend.
Hendricks filed the marriage dissolution documents in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences.
The 44-year-old Hendricks and the 41-year-old Arend have no children. The two announced their separation in a statement in October, saying they had an incredible time together, but are now on separate paths though they “will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”
Monroe, Valens to get post offices named after them: President Donald Trump signed resolutions renaming two post offices in the Los Angeles area in honor of Marilyn Monroe and rock ’n’ roll legend Ritchie Valens.
Calif. library gains hundres of presidential documents: History scholars are getting a new trove of priceless presidential papers to pore over at Southern California’s Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens.
The Huntington announced Thursday that 340 artifacts focusing on presidential administrations from the 18th to the 20th centuries are being donated by L. Dennis and Susan R. Shapiro from their personal collection.
Among the papers are numerous letters between the nation’s second and sixth presidents, John Adams and his son, John Quincy Adams.
