Middle Township High School senior Maddie Barber has scored 166 career goals. In 2018, she led the state in assists with 109. She'll continue her education and lacrosse career at Temple University.

Barber scored 166 lacrosse goals and will continue her career at Temple University. She also a defensive standout for the Panthers girls basketball team.

