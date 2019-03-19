5-8 Sr. G

McCracken led the Warriors to the South Jersey Group I final. She averaged 21.4 points and 10.4 rebounds. McCracken finished with 2,001 career points.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments