AC Girls Soccer Feature

Atlantic City attacker Madison Brestle, 17 in action against Vineland. Sept. 11, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Madison Brestle

Atlantic City Sr.

Soccer, basketball, softball

Brestle started at guard and averaged nearly five steals for the Vikings, who won the Cape-Atlantic League championship. She has been a field hockey, soccer and softball standout throughout her career.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments