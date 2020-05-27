Millville vs. Delsea Regional at Hammonton Invitational

Mahogany Wheeler starts at the mound for Millville. Saturday, May 5

Mahogany Wheeler

Millville Sr.

Softball

Wheeler struck out 105 in 114 innings and had a 17-2 pitching record as a junior. She also hit nine home runs, nine doubles and drove in 35 runs for the Thunderbolts.

