PHILADELPHIA - Maikel Franco appears to have finally fallen out of favor with the Phillies.
Franco was on the bench for the second straight game Saturday afternoon.
The Phillies started Brad Miller at third base against the Miami Marlins. Philadelphia just acquired Miller from the New York Yankees for cash considerations on June 13. Franco also did not start Friday night as Scott Kingery played third base.
It's one thing for Franco to sit behind Kingery. It's another for him to sit behind Miller, a 29-year-old career .240 hitter.
Franco, 26, is batting .206 with a .276 on-base percentage.
He is batting .156 (5 for 32) with a .229 on-base percentage in June.
"Right now he is still trying to find his way and we'll look for opportunities to give him an opportunity to get going," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said Friday. "Right now we have other guys we are going to see ahead of him.”
There is a question to how much value Franco has off the bench since he can only play third base.
“The value is directly related to his performance," Kapler said. "Maikel Franco has a tremendous amount of value playing to his potential. Right now he's struggling to reach that potential.”