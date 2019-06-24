Franco got his first start in four games Monday night.
The third baseman responded.
He went 3 for 4 with three RBIS and two runs scored.
In the fifth inning, Franco hit a 3-0 sinker 433 feet over the center field fence for a two-run home run to give the Phillies a 7-6 lead they never relinquished. Franco also made several standout defensive plays.
"Mikey can change the dynamic of the game with one swing of the bat," Segura said. "I think our lineup is going to look better and look more powerful when we have him in (it)."
Franco has struggled in June, batting .210 (8 for 38). But his performance Monday should give him a confidence boost. Kapler didn't commit Monday night to guaranteed future playing time for Franco.
"I'll say this when were playing our best baseball, Maikel Franco was in the lineup," Kapler said. "Maikel Franco was swinging the bat, and Maikel Franco was playing defense. If he's our third baseman, we're a really good baseball team.
"When he goes into stretches where he swings the bat like he did tonight, he can carry a club for a week, 10 days, two weeks at a time. On the flip side, when he struggles, it's a real struggle."