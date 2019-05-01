Maikel Franco is tied for the Phillies lead in RBIs with 25.
Franco predominately bats eighth in the lineup.
That’s alright with Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler.
Franco went 2 for 4 with three RBIs as Philadelphia beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 Wednesday night.
“I personally don't feel the need to put a label on (Franco) right now, who he is in terms of where he should hit in the order,” Kapler said. “You know that he's been especially comfortable down there and he's been especially productive down there. I don't feel the need to change a really good thing right now.”
Franco knocked in three runs with a bases-loaded double to right enter field in the seventh inning.
Kapler said last season the right-handed Franco would have pulled a grondball for an easy out in that situation.
“I’m just working right now with my hitting coach,” Franco said. “I’m staying more on the middle of the plate so I try to drive the ball the other way and put good contact on it.”