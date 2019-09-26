Mainland Regional High School freshman football player Ja’Briel Mace continued his stellar season with a three-touchdown performance in the Mustangs’ 29-8 win over Bridgeton in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game Friday.

Mace scored from 26, 1 and 70 yards. He carried the ball 15 times for 192 yards.

Mainland’s defense made it 9-0 with a safety in the second quarter. Cole Campbell threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jake Cook. Brady Panas was 3 for 4 in extra point attempts.

Bridgeton scored late when Domitris Mosley scored on a 3-yard fumble return.

Mainland 7 2 13 7—29

Bridgeton 0 0 0 8—8

FIRST QUARTER

MR—Mace 26 run (Panas kick)

SECOND QUARTER

MR—snap out of the endzone

THIRD QUARTER

MR—Mace 1 run (kicked failed)

MR—Cook 5 pass from Campbell (Panas kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

MR—Mace 70 run (Panas kick)

B—Mosley 3 fumble return (Melendez from Smith)

Records—Mainland 4-0, Bridgeton 0-3.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments