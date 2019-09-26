Mainland Regional High School freshman football player Ja’Briel Mace continued his stellar season with a three-touchdown performance in the Mustangs’ 29-8 win over Bridgeton in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game Friday.
Mace scored from 26, 1 and 70 yards. He carried the ball 15 times for 192 yards.
Mainland’s defense made it 9-0 with a safety in the second quarter. Cole Campbell threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jake Cook. Brady Panas was 3 for 4 in extra point attempts.
Bridgeton scored late when Domitris Mosley scored on a 3-yard fumble return.
Mainland 7 2 13 7—29
Bridgeton 0 0 0 8—8
FIRST QUARTER
MR—Mace 26 run (Panas kick)
SECOND QUARTER
MR—snap out of the endzone
THIRD QUARTER
MR—Mace 1 run (kicked failed)
MR—Cook 5 pass from Campbell (Panas kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
MR—Mace 70 run (Panas kick)
B—Mosley 3 fumble return (Melendez from Smith)
Records—Mainland 4-0, Bridgeton 0-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.