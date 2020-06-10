Mainland Regional High School junior Becca Mascione, a junior on the Mustangs' girls crew, plans to continue her career at Temple University starting in 2021.
Mascione committed in late May to Temple and will be a coxswain for the Division I Owls women's crew team. She'll receive a partial scholarship, which is both athletic and academic.
She visited Temple in November.
"I'm really excited to be with such a good program," said Mascione, 16, of Linwood. "I really liked the campus, and the coaches were really nice. There was a really good team atmosphere. I definitely like the fact that they row in Philly on the Schuylkill (River). I liked the fact that the campus is in the city, and you can do things. I definitely liked that it's not far from home, so my family can come to the races."
As a sophomore in 2019, Mascione was the coxswain of the Mainland girls varsity eight that reached the semifinals of the Stotesbury Cup Regatta in Philadelphia. The Mustangs finished at No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. In 2018, she was the coxswain of the girls freshman eight.
Mascione was slated to be the coxswain of the girls varsity four this spring, but the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Temple won the women's points title at the 2019 Dad Vail Regatta on the Schuylkill and led the Owls to the overall championship at the event.
"The competition is amazing in Philly, and I'm really looking forward to it," Mascione said.
"I talked to the head coach coach (Rebecca Smith Grzybowski) on a Zoom call and met the recruiting coach (Julia Rorer). They were both really nice. I talked to the freshmen and asked them questions."
Mascione said that a coxswain is always multi-tasking.
"You're steering and motivating the girls. It's a lot of fun, and I really like it," she said. "It can be stressful, because you have to set the mood to help everyone do well. If it's close, you try to say how close the other boat is and try to push them a little harder to get through it."
Mainland girls coach John Rosado said the Mustangs have seat-racing for the coxswain position, and Mascione won the top spot.
"A coxswain is a coach on the water," Rosado said. "We practice the race plan, but a coxswain has to be able to deviate from the guidelines, and Becca has the ability to do that. She steers extremely straight. It's a very stressful position and extremely important.
"Becca is a true teammate. She truly cares about the team. She's a wonderful person."
The Mainland girls varsity four this spring would have included Paige Ortzman, sisters Maggie and LIlly Sher, Emma Barnhart and Mascione.
Ortzman will row in the fall for Division I University of California, Los Angeles, and Maggie Sher will row for Division II Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.
"I think we would have had a really solid year," Mascione said. "Most of all I feel bad for the two graduating seniors, because they didn't get to have their final high school season. We're all still together, communicating."
