Who is Ben Simmons? An identity crisis that's affecting the 76ers: The talented 6-foot, 10-inch point guard's inability to shoot could be the one thing that keeps Philadelphia from winning a championship, columnist Michael McGarry writes.
Mainland girls basketball looks to build off state title: “Our thing this year is staying hungry and humble,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “I told the girls, ‘You can either be humble or be humbled by someone else.’”
Trump endorses Van Drew re-election after switch to GOP: Van Drew, wearing a bright red tie at a Republican event in the Oval Office, said he could no longer stay in a Democratic Party that would threaten him with lack of support over one vote — on impeachment of the president, which he opposed.
Atlantic City gets $4M to replace bulkheads in Chelsea: The bulkhead replacements are part of a series of ongoing projects Atlantic City is undertaking to make it “more resilient from flooding and future storms,” the Mayor’s Office said.
Absegami, Cedar Creek receive donation from FIRST for robotics competition: The two schools met with program director Joe Troy and FIRST Mid-Atlantic Development Director Herb Katz over the summer to present their plans to expand their respective robotics programs.
