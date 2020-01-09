Mainland Regional girls 56, Absegami 34
Kylee Watson scored 16, while Kaitlyn Boggs had 14 for Mainland,which improved to 5-3. Maddie Hafetz sank 4 3-pointers. Schafer led Absegami with 13.
ML - Watson 16, Hafetz 13, Schoen 3, Boggs 14, Turner 2, Rex 2, Fitzgerald 1, Sher 2, Leap 2
