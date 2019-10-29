Ocean City vs Mainland Football

Ocean City vs Mainland football. Oct. 26, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Sean Carey made the winning 41-yard field win one second left.

The kick became a national story because Carey had missed a season and a half of football a few years ago after being diagnosed with cancer in his right hip.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments