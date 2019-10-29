Mainland punted on its first possession.
The Mustangs scored the next seven times they had the ball.
Mainland quarterback Brent Caprio threw for four touchdowns.
The Mustangs would go on to finish 12-0 and win the South Jersey Group IV championship.
