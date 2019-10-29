Ocean City was ranked No. 12 in the state and took a 12-0 lead. Mainland dominated from there and won 38-21. Mustangs running back John Stone, who later played in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, ran for 174 yards. Quarterback Jeff Boyd threw two touchdown passes. Defensively, linebacker Buddy Broome and defensive back Ted Gogol had interceptions. Lineman Dustin Grande and defensive back Brad Eissler recovered fumbles, and lineman Marcus Perry had two sacks.

Mainland would go on to win the South Jersey Group III title on the field that season, beating Ocean City again in the semifinals.

