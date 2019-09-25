Mainland vs Cherry Hill West football

Mainland Regional High School football team plays Cherry Hill West, in Linwood, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Mainland Regional (3-0) at Bridgeton (0-2)

6 p.m. Friday

Linebacker Drew DeMorat and defensive end Julian Ocasio lead the Mainland defense with seven tackles for losses. Mustangs freshman running back Ja'Briel Mace has rushed for 447 yards and eight touchdowns. Bridgeton lost to Ocean City 42-0 last Friday.

