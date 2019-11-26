Mainland Regional (9-1) at Egg Harbor Township (5-5)
10 a.m. Thursday (97.3 FM)
Rivalry: Mainland leads 23-12-1
2018 results: Mainland Regional 13, Egg Harbor Township 7
Why this game is important: This is the last time these teams will meet on Thanksgiving. The winner receives the Kiwanis Trophy. Mainland clinches the West Jersey Football League Independence Division with a win.
Inside the game: Egg Harbor has won four of its last five games and is seeking its first winning season since its finished 6-5 in 2010. EHT freshman quarterback Christian Rando has thrown five touchdown passes. EHT senior wide receiver/defensive back Yasir Triniwell has caught 22 passes for 346 yards. Senior linebacker Stephen Moore Jr. has made 15.5 tackles for losses. Senior linebacker Drew DeMorat leads the Mainland defense with 81 tackles, 28 for losses. Mainland freshman running back Ja’Briel Mace has 206 carries for 1,267 yards and 19 touchdowns. Wide receiver Jake Cook has 39 catches for 596 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.