Mainland Egg Harbor Township Football

The Thanksgiving Day game trophy as Egg Harbor Township High School plays Mainland Regional High's football team, in Linwood, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Mainland Regional (9-1) at Egg Harbor Township (5-5)

10 a.m. Thursday (97.3 FM)

Rivalry: Mainland leads 23-12-1

2018 results: Mainland Regional 13, Egg Harbor Township 7

Why this game is important: This is the last time these teams will meet on Thanksgiving. The winner receives the Kiwanis Trophy. Mainland clinches the West Jersey Football League Independence Division with a win.

Inside the game: Egg Harbor has won four of its last five games and is seeking its first winning season since its finished 6-5 in 2010. EHT freshman quarterback Christian Rando has thrown five touchdown passes. EHT senior wide receiver/defensive back Yasir Triniwell has caught 22 passes for 346 yards. Senior linebacker Stephen Moore Jr. has made 15.5 tackles for losses. Senior linebacker Drew DeMorat leads the Mainland defense with 81 tackles, 28 for losses. Mainland freshman running back Ja’Briel Mace has 206 carries for 1,267 yards and 19 touchdowns. Wide receiver Jake Cook has 39 catches for 596 yards.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments