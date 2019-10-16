Mainland vs Cherry Hill West football

Mainland’s Ja’briel Mace runs in the first quarter as Mainland Regional High School football team plays Cherry Hill West, in Linwood, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Mainland Regional (6-0) at Middle Township (3-2)

6 p.m. Friday

Mainland is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Mustangs senior linebacker Drew DeMorat has made 43 tackles, 17 of them for losses. Mainland wide receiver Jake Cook has caught 23 passes for 303 yards. Middle quarterback Kenderson Cardaci has thrown for seven touchdowns and run for three scores.

