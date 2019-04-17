040519_gal_OCBB

Ocean City's vs. Mainland's high school baseball game at Ocean City High School Thursday April 4, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Mainland Regional baseball: The Mustangs (6-0) began Thursday as the Cape-Atlantic League’s only undefeated baseball team.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments