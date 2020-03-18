TRACK

Mainland's Greg Hughes leads the pack of runners in the 1600 at the track meet at Middle Twsp High School. Thurs. 5/15/03

The Mustangs won the Meet of Champions. Mainland can lay claim to being the best cross country team in Cape-Atlantic League history. The Mustangs featured runners Greg Hughes, Jim Wyner, Joseph Masters, Spenser Popeson and Alex Palmentieri.

Tags

Load comments