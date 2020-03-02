Jaquan Mace scored 19 points to lead the Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team to a 64-50 win over Winslow Township in a South Jersey Group III first round game Monday night.
Luke Mazur added 18 for the winning Mustangs (20-7). Fourth-seeded Mainland will host fifth-seeded Cherry Hill West on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Hiram Jackson scored a game-high 25 points for No. 13 seed Winslow Township.
Winslow Township 13 14 7 16 - 50
Mainland Regional 15 16 14 19 – 64
WT – Watson 3, Jackson 25, Swanson 3, Collins 9, Watts 9
ML – Mazur 18, Mace 19, Tamanini 6, Matik 7, Osunniyi 2, Spence 10, Travaligne 2
