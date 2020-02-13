021320_spt_mainlandswim 32

The Mainland Regional High School boys swim team won their fifth-straight South Jersey Group B sectional championship, defeating Ocean City 98-72 at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

1. Mainland Regional boys swimming: The Mustangs won their sixth straight South Jersey title with a 98-72 win over Ocean City on Wednesday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments