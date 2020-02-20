Mainland St. Augustine swimming

Mainland Regional High School’s Cole Garbutt wins the 100 butterfly event against St. Augustine, in Linwood, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

2. Mainland Regional boys swimming: The Mustangs will swim for their fifth straight state title when they meet Montgomery at the College of New Jersey on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

