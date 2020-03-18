Members of the Mainland Regional High School boys swim team, including coach Brian Booth, with trophy, celebrate after their victory over Summit for the state Public B title Sunday in Ewing Township. Below, sophomore Destin Lasco on his way to victory. The sophomore won the 100-yard backstroke and the 200 individual medley. ‘We’re a family. Every time we come into one of these meets, we’re humble, but we’re also confident,’ he says.