Mainland Swimming Preview

Mainland Group B Boys Team State Champions. Nov.27, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The Mustangs are off to a 5-0 start and have big meets against St. Augustine Prep (3-0) on Jan. 10 and Egg Harbor Township (3-0) on Jan. 14.

