Jake Cook scored 30 points to lead Mainland to the win is the Score at the Shore consolation game.

Luke Mazur added 11 for Mainland, which evened its record at 2-2.

Colts Neck 18 3 10 9 – 40

Mainland Regional 12 9 19 13 - 63

ML – Mazur 11, Cook 30, Mace 2, Matik 9, Tamanini 3, Aguilera 2, Howell 2, Hoopes 2, Carney 2.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments