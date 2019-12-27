Jake Cook scored 30 points to lead Mainland to the win is the Score at the Shore consolation game.
Luke Mazur added 11 for Mainland, which evened its record at 2-2.
Colts Neck 18 3 10 9 – 40
Mainland Regional 12 9 19 13 - 63
ML – Mazur 11, Cook 30, Mace 2, Matik 9, Tamanini 3, Aguilera 2, Howell 2, Hoopes 2, Carney 2.
