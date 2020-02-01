Jake Cook scored 33 points to lead the winning Mustangs, who improved to 14-4. Luke Mazur added 17 for Mainland. Ethan Dodd scored 15 for EHT (5-11).

Mainland 7 11 20 17 55

EHT 13 11 12 13 – 49

ML – Mace 5, Cook 33, Mazur 17

EHT – D. Germann 16, Walsh 2, Larramore 2, J. Germann 6, Lopez 8, Dodd 15

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

