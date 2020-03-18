Mainland Regional football 2008

September 19, 2008: Mainland's quarterback Brent Caprio (3) runs to the outside around two Atlantic City defenders, Jeff Whittingham (59) and Tyree Kelly (85), during the first quarter of their game Friday Night in Atlantic City. (PHOTOS BY: WILLIAM A. GUERRO)

The Mustangs finished 12-0 and won the South Jersey Group IV title. Quarterback Brent Caprio sparked Mainland, throwing for 4.298 yards and 46 touchdowns in his career and running for 42 touchdowns.

