Dan Cappelluti, Football, 2002

The Mustangs finished 11-1 and won the South Jersey Group III championship. Mainland opened the season with a win over Penn Charter, which was quarterbacked by current Atlanta Falcon Matt Ryan. The only loss was by a point to Wayne Hills, which featured current NFL standout tight end Greg Olsen. Dan Cappelluti, Mike Bradway and John Rochford led the Mustangs.

